New Year’s resolutions easy to make, hard to keep

LUMBERTON — Millions of Americans today will begin a 365-day task that very few will complete successfully, probably less than one in 10.

New Year’s Day for millions of Americans wipes the slate clean, and gives them a chance to make positive changes in their lives by resolving to do better, lose weight, quit smoking, exercise more, or perhaps save more money.

Polls differ on what the top New Year’s resolutions are for 2017 — it depends on what online poll you read. Health.com offers a list of suggested health-related resolutions, from eating better to staying in touch with old friends.

To find out what people will do to improve their finances this year, GOBankingRates.com asked 3,000 adults to name their top financial resolution for the upcoming year. Of nine options poll participants were given, which ranged from starting an emergency fund to paying down debt or earning more income, the top answer was to “save more and spend less.” The entire survey can be found at www.gobankingrates.com.

Are resolutions even useful or do they set us up for disappointment? Counselor, Presbyterian pastor and social worker John Bryan said it should be remembered that resolutions are different from wishes.

“Resolutions are kind of looking back over the last year, ‘What are things that are under my control that I can change?’” Bryan said.

There are serious issues related to the need for change in one’s life, he said. For instance, drug addiction or destructive relationships.

“Sometimes change is hard and there is a consequence to change. You need to understand the need for change, the path to change but also the consequence of change,” Bryan said.

Many experts, such as wealth management advisors, doctors, therapists and personal trainers are there to help people change, he said.

“The question is, ‘What do we want to do?’” Bryan said.

Experts also suggest that folks who have resolved to make changes should not left minor setback lead to abandoning the pursuit. If your goal is to stop smoking, and you go a few weeks without lighting up and then have a weak moment, then get back on the horse and reboot the effort.

Kim Strickland, general manager of Total Fitness Gym in Lumberton, sees it every year. She’s been in the business for 10 years and every year people resolve to get more exercise and lose weight. The gym is packed, but slowly and surely the number of folks on the treadmill or in the weightroom dwindles.

“It actually started right before Christmas,” Strickland said. “They say, ‘I went to the doctor. I need to lose some weight. That’s my goal.’”

If they ask for help in setting goals, Strickland advises new clients not to do too much too fast.

This year, starting on Jan. 17 the gym will offer, at no extra charge to members, a series of 30-minute monthly workshops designed to help motivate and encourage clients to set good goals and stick to them. A trainer will lead the workshops and dieting tips also will be offered she said. If a nonmember wants to participate, the daily rate is $10, which would include the seminar and a workout.

For weight loss, it can’t just be about exercise, there has to be a change in diet as well, she said.

Strickland cited a success story — a woman has lost more than 60 pounds in two years by working out regularly. She makes no excuses, Strickland said. If she comes in after work and has forgotten her workout clothes, she exercises anyway.

“She’ll get on that treadmill and walk in her dress,” Strickland said. “She’s just motivated.”

Strickland said there are other clients who join, who pay the monthly fee through a bank draft but aren’t properly motivated.

“I’ve had people who have been members for years and have never set foot in the gym,” Strickland said.

So advice for those who want to take that first step — you have to actually step foot in the gym.

Getting help can make it easier

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

