Robeson County Public Library outreach continues after Matthew

It’s the time of year that we start reflecting on the past and imagining what we could do to make things better. We all want to improve ourselves and maybe help to improve our community. Robeson County Public Library thinks that way, too.

We are constantly offering free classes and activities just to help improve us as individuals, which will in turn improve our community. Did you know that we offer free classes for adults? Classes on things like resume writing and computer skills? Think about it. No fees, no large classrooms, just lots of good information tailored to fit your needs. Give our Adult Services librarian a call and see what she has planned just for you.

Maybe you’re a child, or the parent of a child, and you want some improvement, too. We have a Youth Services librarian just waiting to help you. We offer story times that are more than just reading books. Our story times have discussion points and music to stimulate the mind. Come listen and ask questions to learn more. Have you heard of our popular Lego Club? Every Wednesday at 4 p.m. we gather in the Children’s Library, listen to music, make friends, and build whatever comes to mind.

If you’re a teen you don’t have to ignore us. We won’t ignore you. The Youth Services Department wants to get you involved. We want a teen book/craft club. We offer teen movies for a chance to socialize. We’re interested in whatever you’re interested in. Don’t want to discuss things, but you still want to improve something? That’s fine. We can find a book on it. Contact the youth services librarian to request a book on your topic.

Still wondering what we offer? Are you bilingual or a native Spanish speaker? We have so many new books in Spanish that I’m sure we can find something that would interest you. If you have suggestions or find that we don’t have something on your topic let us know so we can learn and grow, too.

Want a great opportunity to learn a new language? We even have a website that teaches other languages — for free. Or maybe you’re interested in finding out more about your ancestry. Did you know that we have a subscription to Ancestry.com? All you have to do is bring in your library card and we’ll get you started.

Resolutions may not be your thing. You could be that person who has tried that and found it difficult to stay committed. Robeson County Public Library offers a no pressure environment. Come and share what we offer. If you decide that you chose the wrong area to work on, no problem. With so many programs and books being offered you can change your focus and feel no loss.

Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is the Youth Services Librarian at the Robeson County Public Library.

