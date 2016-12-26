Robeson County Public Library staff recently received Reader’s Advisory training in an effort to better help our patrons discover great reads. There are many excellent books out there, and we hope that the personal enthusiasm of library staff — and their strong endorsement of a book — will assist a broad spectrum of readers. With the frantic holiday season coming to a close, perhaps you find yourself besieged not with holiday shopping, but with visiting relatives both near and far. When your last little niece or nephew has toddled from your house — put your feet up — catch up on some of my favorite reads from 2016.

— “The Nest” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney: If you think your family is dysfunctional, move over, because here come the Plumbs. Suddenly faced with the dismantling of the nest egg they’ve counted on to solve their financial woes, the four Plumb siblings have to grow up, and fast. As you learn more about each member of the family and what they planned to do with the trust fund they expected they become more lovable. Fans of quirky family drama will devour this lively debut novel.

— “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware: Would you enjoy a glamorous vacation on a luxury yacht? How about lavish dinner parties and fascinating conversation? Lo Blacklock, a journalist who writes for a travel magazine, has been given the assignment of a lifetime a week on a luxury cruise with only a handful of cabins.

But, a ship full of people with their own secrets and a crime that can’t be verified turn a picturesque voyage in to a murder mystery. The claustrophobic feeling of being on a ship and the twists and turns of who, and what, will keep you on the edge of your seat. Agatha Christie fans will appreciate this compulsive and chilling mystery set at sea.

— “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi: At the age of 36, on the verge of completing a decade’s training as a neurosurgeon, Paul Kalanithi was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. Kalanithi writes a thought-provoking memoir about his life, illness and mortality. Summing up his transformation from physician to patient, he writes: “Shouldn’t terminal illness, then, be the perfect gift to that young man who had wanted to understand death?

What better way to understand it than to live it? But I’d had no idea how hard it would be, how much terrain I would have to explore, map, settle. I’d always imagined the doctor’s work as something like connecting two pieces of railroad track, allowing a smooth journey for the patient. I hadn’t expected the prospect of facing my own mortality to be so disorienting, so dislocating.”

— “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead: Whitehead dives into the past, transporting readers back to pre-Civil War America and the plantations of the South. The National Book Award Winner is a tour de force chronicling a young slave’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

Whitehead’s imagination and intelligence is on full display as he deviates from historical fact to augmented reality, where the Underground Railroad is no mere metaphor. Fans of alternative history and traditional historical fiction alike will find Whitehead’s novel appealing.

Check out these and other excellent reads from 2016! If you’re still at a loss for what to read next, ask your friendly librarians for a recommendation. Robeson County Public Library will be closed for the holidays on Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday.

Leah Tietje-Davis Contributing columnist

Leah Tietje-Davis is the Adult Services Librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.

