BakPak Pals are defeating child hunger in RobesonHolidays are a special challenge for food insecure families

Some of Santa’s elves worked overtime in the workshop before the holiday. These elves — known as BakPak Pals — pulled a double shift to put together holiday food packages for Robeson County children who suffer from food insecurity.

A holiday without school food can be a cruel time for children who periodically go hungry each month. In fact, more than a third of Robeson’s children go hungry at some time during each month.

For $125 a year, donors may sponsor a child in the BakPak Pals program. A project of the nonprofit Communities in Schools, BakPak Pals send food home on weekends with several hundred local school children across Robeson County.

Children who often arrive at school hungry have problems in school, according to CIS Executive Director Dencie Lambdin.

“Our mission at CIS is to bring resources to schools to help children be successful in school and in life,” Lambdin said. “Can you imagine a child being hungry and helpless to do anything about it?”

Several dozen volunteers at four (soon to be five) county locations pack and deliver more than 400 bags weekly and special packages for holidays. It’s a thriving 6-year-old grassroots program.

“BakPak Pals really resonates with both volunteers and contributors,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to help in a meaningful way, and we have very little turnover among our volunteers.”

There are sites at Southeastern Health’s Hospice House in Lumberton, city hall in Red Springs, Prospect United Methodist Church, Midway Presbyterian Church serving Rowland and a new site being developed in Maxton.

The Lumberton site is a case study in how a community comes together to serve children. Southeastern Health CEO Joanne Anderson, a CIS board member, found space in an unused kitchen at the Hospice House for storage and packing.

Joyce Patterson, who was working with the Mayor’s Committee for the Handicapped, took charge of the operations from its beginnings. Four years ago, she was joined by co-manager Diane Buri.

They are highly motivated and organized while solving the logistical challenge of serving nearly 150 children at eight schools. A typical food package contains 10 items, including juice boxes, crackers, fruit cups, pudding, Vienna sausages and more. The holiday packages are more substantial with a jar of peanut butter, and boxes of cereal and crackers.

Does it make a difference?

“In talking with teachers, they say the BakPak program has improved behavior and attendance of the children served,” Patterson said. “We believe it really makes a difference. It’s been a totally joyful experience. I go home tired, but it’s a good tired.”

The Chestnut Street United Methodist Church came on board and provides financial support and weekly volunteers to pack. Ann Neese and Donna Valenti had launched a similar program at the church 10 years ago to serve students at Rowland Norment Elementary School in Lumberton.

Financial support comes from many sources, United Way, Lumberton Rotary, Walmart, BB&T’s Lighthouse Project, Campbell Soup, Lowe’s Foods, Food Lion, Girl Scouts, employees of the Robeson County Courthouse, Lumberton Senior High School’s Juniorettes and Beta Club, churches and their youth groups and individuals.

Volunteers like Buri and Jeff Kahn are drawn to the mission.

“I was looking for a place to volunteer and this looked like a good opportunity,” Kahn said. “I’m having fun.”

Another special group of volunteers come from Monarch, a provider of services to adults with mental and physical disabilities.

“Having Monarch here lifts our spirits,” Patterson said. “They are so happy to help out and so dedicated.”

BakPak Pals would like expand in the county, Lambdin said.

“It takes both financial resources and volunteers; it’s a community project,” she said. “We believe it makes a difference in the lives of children.”

Volunteer inquiries and contributions may be made to BakPak Pals by sending a check to CIS of Robeson County, P.O. Box 706, Lumberton, N.C., 28359. For information, call 910-738-1734 or email cis@robesoncis.org.

Student interns take a turn stuffing food into backpacks for food insecure school children.

By Scott Bigelow Contributing Columnist

Reach Scott Bigelow at bigelow@yahoo.com.

