Gift boosts flood relief fund

LUMBERTON — Christmas came early for members of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton when their Hurricane Matthew relief fund received a $20,000 gift.

Unified Physician Management and Unified Women’s Healthcare both gave $10,000 to the Kiwanis’ hurricane relief fund through Dr. Constance Mulroy, who recently presented the funds to the club.

Joseph Martin, president of Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton, said the gifts will help the club focus on its most important outreach — children. Over the holidays they are helping to feed children and their family members who are still staying in hotels because they lost their homes in the October floods.

“It’s an incredible donation. It certainly surprised me and caught me off guard,” Martin said.

The gifts brought the club’s total in the Hurricane Matthew Relief Fund up to $30,000, he said. Club members have not yet earmarked the funds for specific programs but they will definitely be in keeping with the club’s mission, he said.

“Our main focus is children so working with schools will be a part of this,” Martin said. “We just want to thank both organizations for their donations. They can rest assured that we will use the money for Hurricane Matthew relief, particularly for the children.”

Mulroy said the Unified Women’s Healthcare is an organization og many of the North Carolina OB-GYNS.

“Unified Physician Management is a managing group that helps us deal with some of the business side of medicine so they are basically a managing partner with us,” Mulroy said.

Unified Physician Management is dedicated to keeping private practices viable, she said.

“The national organization had made a decision to give a donation to our area so they had providers that worked in this area and knew what we were going through with all of the floods and devastation,” Mulroy said. “They knew how hard our area was hit so they offered to make this donation. The North Carolina Unified Women’s Healthcare had agreed to do a match which was basically from all of the care centers within the state.”

For Mulroy, the need for the donations really hit home.

“We had a lot of patients that were completely devastated here in the community just like everyone else,” Mulroy said. “We just feel so blessed that we were able to help facilitate a donation that we know is going to be able to stay here in our community — stay in our county and will directly go to help people here.”

Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton received a total of $20,000 in donations from two organizations in which Dr. Constance Mulroy, second from left, is a member. Unified Physician Management and Unified Women’s Healthcare both gave $10,000 to the Kiwanis’ hurricane relief fund. With Mulroy, from left are Joseph Martin, president of Kiwanis; Tom Mulroy, Dr. Mulroy’s husband and a member of Kiwanis; Angela Lach, Mulroy’s office manager; and BreAnna Branch, Kiwanis board member. http://stpaulsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Kiwanis.jpg Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton received a total of $20,000 in donations from two organizations in which Dr. Constance Mulroy, second from left, is a member. Unified Physician Management and Unified Women’s Healthcare both gave $10,000 to the Kiwanis’ hurricane relief fund. With Mulroy, from left are Joseph Martin, president of Kiwanis; Tom Mulroy, Dr. Mulroy’s husband and a member of Kiwanis; Angela Lach, Mulroy’s office manager; and BreAnna Branch, Kiwanis board member.

By Terri Ferguson Smith tsmith@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.

Reach Terri Ferguson Smith at 910-416-5865.