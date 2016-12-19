Season of Giving

Rediscover Downtown Lumberton members are giving Christmas gifts to children of families in need. On Monday members got together at Adelio’s Ristorante for a Christmas social and brought some of the many gifts that will be distributed. Board members on hand included, from left, Kenny Biggs, Dencie Lambdin, Richard Monroe, Mickey Gregory, Connie Russ, and Mark Sessions. The gifts will be distributed through the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton-Robeson County, Monroe said.

